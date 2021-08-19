Mennonite Central Committee in Ephrata sending desperately needed goods to Haiti

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — The situation in Haiti remains dire, with more than two thousand people dead and many more injured after last weekend’s earthquake.

The Mennonite Central Committee in Ephrata is lending a helping hand. It’s already sent a shipment full of relief kits, blankets, and canned meats to address some of the most urgent needs.

“Haiti is going to be needing support for quite some time. MCC has been there for a long time. We’ve been partnering with our local staff and partners there and we plan to do that moving forward,” Interim Director of Disaster Response, Annie Loewen said.

The MCC expects to need more donations as it continues to help with the Haiti relief effort. It also says volunteers are more than welcome to come by and roll up their sleeves.