Mental health concerns highest among tips to school violence prevention program

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is gathering feedback on the Safe2Say Something program that lets students report concerns anonymously with the goal of preventing tragedies.

More than 850,000 Pennsylvania students have been trained to use the program so far. The attorney general is working to increase that number and is asking students what else they need to feel comfortable in the classroom.

Shapiro visited Cumberland Valley School District on Wednesday.

“Thank you for your willingness to care about your friends,” Shapiro said.

Safe2Say Something shows students how to spot warning signs of threats, especially on social media. Kids can then submit anonymous tips, which crisis centers review and pass along to school administration and law enforcement.

“Students’ well checks, concerns about kids who may have suicidal ideation or are engaging in activities that are concerning, so I think students are using it effectively to support other kids,” Cumberland Valley superintendent Dr. David Christopher said.

The program began earlier this year. The biggest takeaway so far is that students are concerned about mental health.

“More than 90% of the tips we’ve received are not about a specific threat to the school or a threat of violence to some other person,” Shapiro said. “It actually has a lot to do with the mental health of these students.”

More than 23,000 tips were submitted in the first half of 2019.

Shapiro says there’s a need for counselors at schools.

“They need more resources of people to be able to talk to,” Shapiro said.

“Let us know what the heck is going on so we can do what we’ve got to do,” said Sen. Vincent Hughes, who also listened to the student feedback.

While Christopher says the program is making schools safer, logistics like staffing are still being figured out.

“There are challenges with implementation, just with resources,” he said.

The Safe2Say program was modeled after Colorado’s Safe 2 Tell program, which was launched after Columbine.

The attorney general’s office did not let the news media record student feedback.

Students and educators can learn more about the program on Safe2Say Something’s website.