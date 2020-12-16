Michael Brenner, President and CEO of the Brenner Family of Dealerships, passes away at 68 from COVID-19 complications

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Michael Brenner, President and CEO of the Brenner Family of Dealerships, passed away on Monday at UPMC Harrisburg due to complications from COVID-19.

Brenner was born on May 12, 1952. He was involved in many boards, foundations, and numerous philanthropic endeavors. His Rabbi, Peter Kessler, called him a giant in the community, who will be missed. “I think in summing up his life I would like to say he was quiet, unassuming, extremely generous, a wonderful, loyal friend, and a great father.”

He was a member of Temple Ohev Sholom, Temple Beth El, Chisuk Emuna Congregation in Harrisburg and Congregation Beth Or in Maple Glen, PA.

Brenner is survived by his three children, his partner of many years, and his sister. A private funeral will be held tomorrow. The Brenner Family of Dealerships will be closed tomorrow in remembrance.