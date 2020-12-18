Mid-Atlantic hazard cleaning company offers free disinfection service to local restaurants

A Mid-Atlantic distributor of hazard-cleaning solution, known as Zero Hazard Clean, is offering free disinfection service to Pennsylvania restaurants affected by the tighter COVID-19 restrictions in place until Jan. 4, 2021.
Zero Hazard Clean, which utilizes a cleaning solution with hypochlorous acid–a chemical solution known for being effective during the coronavirus pandemic– is offering the free service over the next two weeks to restaurants, bars, and taverns in Cumberland and Dauphin counties.
This opportunity is only available to the first 40 local businesses that contact Zero Hazard Clean, by contacting the distributor by phone at 717-802-5074 or through their website, www.zerohazardclean.com.
Through this service, Zero Hazard Clean hopes to provide some relief to restaurant owners, employees, and their families in hope that in-person dining can resume in a safe and clean manner in the new year.
TOP STORIES
- Wellspan Health: frontline workers receive COVID-19 vaccine
- Hack against U.S. is ‘grave’ threat, cybersecurity agency says
- Penn State delays in-person start of spring semester
- Expect delays on I-83, single-lane restrictions start just in time for holiday traffic
- Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 9,320 new cases, 538,655 total as of Dec. 18, 2020