Mid Penn Bank to train employees to prevent Sudden Cardiac Arrest

Sudden Cardiac Arrest is a serious condition which has taken 3 lives in Pennsylvania this year. Now the Peyton Walker Foundation and Mid Penn Bank have announced a new training program to prevent it.

The bank will train and certify its employees in CPR, using Automated External Defibrillators, and first aid.

The foundation says this type of commitment is a first for them.

“This is the first time that we’ve had one of our business partners really jump on board and offer training to all of its employees. We have offered CPR and AED certification courses throughout the community, invited any of our business partners to come and join us as part of that, but this is the first time someone has taken the initiative to do all of the planning internally so all of their employees can benefit from this,” said Julie Walker, Executive Director of the Peyton Walker Foundation.

Mid Penn Bank also presented a check for $9,000 to the Peyton Walker Foundation to continue its mission of detecting and preventing sudden cardiac arrests.