Middletown Amtrak station opens with modern improvements

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Amtrak passengers got on board on Monday at a brand new location in Dauphin County.

The new Middletown Amtrak station opened on Monday morning. The new $50 million station is a vast improvement over the old one which forced some passengers to walk over the tracks to catch their train.

“Of the old station which was just simply a platform with some wooden steps, only access on one side, so you’d have to cross over tracks if you were going eastbound. I’ve gotten on the train at the old station many times, and this is, like I said, lightyears ahead of that,” Retired Train Engineer and Local Rail Historian, Dan Cupper said.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

The new station is at 270 West Emaus Street, about six blocks away from the old location on Mill Street.