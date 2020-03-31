Middletown Area School District distributes iPads, to begin 4th marking period online

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Governor announced Pennsylvania schools will be closed indefinitely, so districts are developing individual learning plans. Middletown Area School District is making sure all students have access to technology and internet.

Students in grades K-5 are all getting iPads.

The rest of the district already has devices.

Tuesday and Thursday, parents are asked to drive up to the school and hold a sign outside of their car window with their child’s name, grade and homeroom teacher. That’s so teachers can limit physical contact and quickly get students their iPads.

Employees will be wearing gloves, and the iPad will be placed in a Ziploc bag with a charger and information for free internet access.

In the last few weeks, there have been optional learning activities available.

Starting next week, all students are required to begin the 4th marking period online through planned instruction.

No one knows how long the state will require schools to be closed.

The stay at home order for Dauphin County does not impact bagged lunch distribution, which is happening Monday, Wednesday, and Friday next door at the high school.