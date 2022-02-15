Middletown Area School District to implement clear backpack policy at middle and high school

LOWER SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Middletown Area School District had its first school board meeting since a student brought a gun to the middle school last week.

About a dozen parents got up to speak about how their kids are scared to come to school and many of them want concrete changes so bad behavior doesn’t go unpunished.

“These kids are scared. They are scared to come to this school,” one parent said during the public comment.

Students are scared to come to school after a Middletown middle schooler brought a gun to school last Thursday. About a dozen parents spoke up about it at Tuesday’s school board meeting.

“Metal detectors aren’t sounding bad to me. A police presence every morning, if that metal detector goes off take a wand to that kid, picture he doesn’t have a weapon,” said parent James Croy.

Superintendent Dr. Chelton Hunter says police are still investigating, but the gun was loaded and apparently stolen from Swatara Township.

“Something needs to be done district-wide to get these kids under control or out of our district or out of our classrooms,” said parent Jessica Wheeler.

Hunter acknowledges continual behavior issues throughout the district that parents brought up all night.

We need to toughen up on our discipline for those kids that are frequent fliers to the office and, you know, we need different ways to better support those kids,” Hunter said.

Hunter says he wants to be proactive and implement things such as universal mental health screening for all K-12 students.

“I want this to be a good school district. The bad kids go the good kids stay,” another parent added.

One of the chief complaints from parents was a lack of consistency throughout the district.

“Why are we only protecting one school and not all of our schools?” said parent Kelly Templeton.

That will soon change, with the district making a clear backpack policy for both middle and high schools within the week.

“We’re going to be meeting with the administrative team in the afternoon on Thursday to talk about how we can consistently put those safety measures in place,” Hunter said.

The district won’t be footing the bill for new backpacks, but Hunter said resources are available if anyone needs help getting one.

“We had a lot of parents reach out to us and state that if they need help with the backpacks, we have a lot of good community resources in Middletown that a lot of parents help out and a lot of community agencies will provide backpacks,” Hunter said. “So it hasn’t been an issue brought to my attention with buying a clear backpack. I think our parents want to be part of the solution. And so they’re willing to do whatever they need to do to make sure when they send their kids to school they’re safe.

Hunter says he welcomes the feedback from parents and the district will continue making changes to make the schools safer.

As for communication concerns about parents not knowing there was a gun involved at first, Hunter said “We know that parents want information quickly and that’s understandable, but please know that we have to prioritize handling the situation before we share the communication.”

For those who didn’t get any communication, he said parents need to make sure their information is up to date in the School Messanger system.

“We notify parents, a lot of times that if you do not put your information into School Messenger you will not receive the phone calls the text messages or the email when the district sends out communications,” Hunter said.