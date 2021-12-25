Middletown chef dishes out free Christmas meals

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Many families spent their Christmas celebrating around the tree. Alex Costik spent his in the kitchen.

“A lot of people say they wouldn’t really be eating a good Christmas meal if we wouldn’t have the meals for ’em,” Costik said.

He’s the executive chef and general manager at Old Coaly Pub and Grill House.

The menu consisted of bourbon honey glazed ham, cranberry and almond green beans, red-skinned mashed potatoes and just regular butter corn.

All that food was given for free to those who needed some Christmas cheer.

“Whatever the reason is, maybe you have financial burden, maybe it doesn’t make sense for you to cook for you and your significant other or yourself while you’re quarantined or you just don’t have family to go hang out with,” Costik said.

“The wife is gone now, the kids are grown. They have their own families. There’s no point in cooking something that will take me a half hour to eat and six days to clean,” one customer said.

Some did pick up but most of the 90 meals prepared were delivered.

“We go as far as Harrisburg, Hershey, over to Grantville, Elizabethtown,” Costik said.

It takes a team of volunteers and donors to make this all possible.

“The fire/rescue down the road, they always donate hams and turkeys for Thanksgiving. I have other people that donate their free hams from Giant or wherever else and pretty much the rest of the food just comes out of pocket,” Costik said.

It’s all in the spirit of giving and Costik says he enjoys putting a smile on other people’s faces.

“Feels good to help people out like that. We’ve been doing it for the past three years and we’ll probably continue to do it for the foreseeable future,” Costik said.