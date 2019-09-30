Middletown family searches for answers after woman injured by hit-and-run driver

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Middletown family is searching for answers after a woman got injured by a hit-and-run driver.

Amber Wisman was hit by a car on Oak Hill Drive just after 7 a.m. Sunday. She says she saw the driver get out of the car, look at her on the ground, and then speed away.

“She’s crying hysterical,” said Amanda Wisman, Amber Wisman’s mom.

Amanda woke up to this phone call from her 23-year-old daughter Amber.

“She said she didn’t see the car when she attempted to cross the street, that the next thing she knew was that she was hit and pushed toward the curb,” said Amanda Wisman.

It happened during Amber’s short walk to work, nearby Vastine’s Auto Service.

Amber says the person got out of the car for just a moment, before driving away.

“Looked down at her and then quick turned around, ran back into the vehicle and took off,” said Amanda Wisman. “Just left her there. Didn’t even give my daughter time to lift her head up, see if she was okay.”

Amber spent hours in the hospital. She has lacerations all over and is recovering from a concussion.

Now, Middletown Police are asking neighbors for video surveillance in an effort to get a better look at that car.

Amber remembers it was a gold, older-model vehicle, with a female driver.

“Mid-30s,” said Amanda Wisman. “She said it was a heavier set woman with dark short hair.”

The community determined to find answers too. Amanda Wisman’s Facebook post about the incident has been shared hundreds of times.

“A lot of people love her in this town,” said Amanda Wisman.

The Wismans want the driver held responsible.

For Amanda Wisman, the cruel disregard for her daughter’s life is what’s most painful.

“To have my daughter on the side of the road like an animal, and just left the way she was, that is inhumane,” said Amanda Wisman.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Middletown Police.