Middletown Fire Department fights flames at Raider Steaks and Deli on Thursday

Local
Posted: / Updated:

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Middletown Fire Department worked to put out a fire at Raider Steaks and Deli Thursday afternoon.

Raider Steaks and Deli experienced major damage about the blaze tore through the restaurant. Based off a video one abc27 News viewer took, flames were pouring out of the Raider Steaks and Deli windows, a local restaurant in the Middletown Village of Pineford.

The Middletown Fire Chief says about 60 firefighters fought the flames. The department had the blaze under control within an hour and no one was hurt.

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss