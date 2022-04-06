MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A community celebration is planned for a firefighter injured in the line of duty.

On Wednesday, April 6, Middletown Volunteer Fire Department plans on escorting Shawn Menear from Magee Rehabilitation Center in Philadelphia to his home in Royalton starting at noon.

The department is inviting the community to line the streets of Middletown and Royalton along the route to welcome him home. The planned route is:

Interstate 78 to the Pennsylvania Turnpike exiting the Turnpike at exit 247 and proceeding to I-283 to the North Union Street Exit

Traveling South on Union Street in the Borough of Middletown turning left onto Mill Street

Right onto Grubb Street

Left onto Swatara Street

Right onto Ulrich Street to Menear’s home

Menear was seriously injured after the second floor of a burned-out home collapsed back in January.