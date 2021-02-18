Middletown food bank sends relief to Texas amid winter storm and blackouts

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Midwest Food Bank in Middletown is getting ready to send disaster relief to victims of the winter storm in Texas.

The Salvation Army in Arlington, Tx. has requested over 4,000 boxes of food for families, and the first load will be sent out to Texas on Thursday.

An overnight volunteer group will prepare the second load so it can be shipped out Friday morning, with the remaining loads being prepared throughout the weekend to be shipped next week.

“We’re blessed to be able to help our neighbors to the South,” says Mike Hoffman, Procurement Director of Midwest Food Bank. “MFB is ready to continue to help Texans for as long as necessary.”

The boxes will have enough non-perishable food to feed a family of four for up to five days.

For those who wish to help, financial donations can be given here and designating is as disaster relief. Or text @MFB to 52014 to donate. Financial donations help the Midwest Food Bank quickly and efficiently respond to the needs of victims by giving them flexibility.

“We see this as an opportunity to live out our mission of sharing the love of Christ,” says Lori Renne, Executive Director of Midwest Food Bank Pennsylvania. “Our dedicated volunteers and generous donors allow MFB to bring help and hope to those in need.”

Midwest Food Bank has 10 locations across the U.S., one in East Africa and one in Haiti.