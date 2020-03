MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are asking for public assistance in finding Dillen Holmes, who has non-verbal autism and was last seen going to school Thursday morning by his mother.

Dillen, 13, is a student at Middletown Area Middle School and has difficulty communicating with strangers. He also has other medical conditions that could contribute to his health and safety.

If you have any information regarding Dillen’s location, please contact Middletown Borough Police at 717-558-6900.