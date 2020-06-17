Middletown protesters call for council member to resign

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — As protests continue throughout the country, Middletown Borough Council found one on its doorstep Tuesday evening.

A group of residents is calling out one of their council members, Richard Kluskiewiciz, to resign after sharing offensive posts on his Facebook page.

“We’re in 2020, not 1950,” said Mike Swartz of Middletown.

They have five words and one demand, but not an easy solution.

“We want you to resign,” said Kay Wealand, Middletown Borough Democratic Club of Dauphin County chair.

“He was voted in. He will stay into the office until he chooses to resign. We cannot remove him even if there was a unanimous vote,” said Borough Council President Angela Lloyd.

Kluskiewiciz did not resign on Tuesday, but he was part of a unanimous vote to censure himself for his posts, which included a photo-shopped image of Gov. Wolf and Dr. Rachel Levine wearing Nazi uniforms, while labeled with sexually derogatory names.

He also shared a political cartoon depicting the death of George Floyd.

“George Floyd wasn’t even buried yet, and just to see that post was just very insensitive,” said Florence Abdullah, a Middletown resident.

“If you don’t have the common sense to know better than to put something like that out there as a politician, than you don’t deserve to be a politician,” Swartz said.

Protesters said everyone deserves better, including fellow council members.

“They’re not racist, but they got labeled that simply because of that stupid post,” said former council member, Rachell Reid.

“It tells our children that everything they learn in school about equal rights is basically a load,” Swartz said.

They also believe that the legacy of Middletown deserves better, and if Kluskiewiciz is not done, they aren’t either.

“I refuse to be silent and suffer in silence about things I know that are wrong, and I’m gonna do my best to stand up for justice and what is right,” Abdullah said.

“We’ve heard rumors that he’s not going away. ‘It’s war. Bring it on.’ Well, guess what? We are bringing it on,” Wealand said.

Kluskiewiciz did not address the issue at the meeting Tuesday night, but has publicly apologized on his Facebook page.