DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Derry Township police officers were dispatched to a vehicle accident on West Chocolate Avenue on Wednesday night, March 16. Upon arrival they found a vehicle off the north side of the highway, collided with a tree.

The driver of the vehicle, who has been identified as Public Safety Director for Middletown Borough William Baldwin, 51, was still on the scene and uninjured.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Baldwin’s blood-alcohol level was between 0.10 and 0.16, according to the report, which is above the state limit of 0.8.

The officers charged Baldwin with one count of DUI: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, one count of DUI: High Rate of Alcohol, and one count of Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic.

Baldwin was the only individual involved in the incident.