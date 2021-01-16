Middletown restaurant gets help from The Barstool Fund

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — One Dauphin County business is benefiting from a national fundraising campaign aimed at helping small businesses survive during the pandemic.

The owner of Tattered Flag Brewery and Still Works got the call two days ago that they were selected to be part of The Barstool Fund. More than $26.7 million has been raised so far as of Saturday night, helping 137 small businesses.

Indoor dining may back at Tattered Flag, but the business is still struggling financially.

“December has always been our busiest time of the year. Post-Thanksgiving to the new year has always been our best time and we lost that time this year,” said owner Patrick Devlin.

Devlin saw how The Barstool Fund was helping other businesses like his, so he applied.

“So we obviously got your video story. It’s pretty inspiring, veteran-owned business. We haven’t had many of those, so obviously, it jumps off the page,” said Dave Portnoy from Barstool Sports.

Devlin was shocked when an unknown FaceTime turned out to be Portnoy.

“Trying to struggle every day to get through and you’re used to outworking and outthinking a problem in the military and it seems like you can’t do that,” Devlin told Portnoy.

Devlin isn’t just a business owner, but he’s in the Navy reserves too, about to deploy for a year.

“You know leaving and leaving all the work and everything that I normally do with them and wondering, hey am I going to have something to come back to?” Devlin said.

Thanks to a donation to the Barstool Fund from Penn National Gaming he’ll have something to come back to.

“Every month we’ll just reconnect and make sure you guys are good until everything sort of goes back to normal here,” Portnoy said.

“Everybody who’s donated to the fund and continues to do it, it’s just Americans being Americans and helping out,” Devlin said.

For Devlin, it’s one less thing to stress about knowing his business and more importantly, his family and employees will be OK.

Still, Devlin is thinking of others.

“We’re hoping, obviously to continue to pay it forward post-pandemic and anything that we can do in the future, we’re big into our veteran organizations,” Devlin said.