Middletown VFD donates part of gun raffle proceeds to autism support organization

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Part of the proceeds from Middletown Volunteer Fire Company’s gun raffle will go to a special cause.

During the annual event in October, the department decided part of the proceeds will be donated to Andrew’s Gift, a local organization that supports people with autism. The donation was made in honor of the fire chief’s son who has autism.

“We certainly didn’t ask for anything like this. To have all the guys at the firehouse say this is something they wanted to do, it set us back, ” said Kenny Whitebread, Fire Chief of the Middletown Volunteer Fire Company.

Andrew’s Gift provides resources and services to people with autism in Dauphin County.