Midstate attorney cautions business owners planning to reopen in defiance of shutdown

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midtate lawyer is cautioning business owners who plan to defy the governor’s orders and reopen this week.

Several counties have decided to forgo the governor’s shutdown order and plan to partially reopen on Friday, claiming that they are ready to start business again.

Attorney Martin Siegel of Barley Snyder warns that owners would be following the discretion of county officials and not governors. Siegel says those businesses could face liability by not following the law.

“We will always advise that in additon to compliance with the law your utmost concern should be health and safety of your workers and customers,” he said.

The governor has also mentioned that businesses opting to reopen ahead of his timeline could face fines or even lose their license.