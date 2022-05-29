BALTIMORE, Md. (WHTM) — An author who is from the Midstate was the guest of honor at Balticon, which is an annual science fiction convention in Baltimore, Maryland.

Nancy Springer grew up in Gettysburg and lived in the Midstate for many years before moving to Florida a few years ago. She has written dozens of books in almost every genre you can think of.

A movie that was based on Enola Holmes book series was one of the most popular released on Netflix in 2020. Springer said being the center of attention is a far cry from the first Balticon she attended in 1979.

“The first science fiction convention I ever came to, in my whole entire life. And I was so shy, and so worried, that they actually gave me sort of a nameless name tag, that said ‘Nancy’, instead of saying, ‘Nancy Springer.’ I skulked about and looked here and there, and I decided it was harmless, and I liked it,” Springer said.

Balticon continues through Monday, May 30. Springer is working on another Enola Holmes book, and a second Enola Holmes movie is slated for release later this year.