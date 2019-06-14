Midstate boy getting international attention for his skills with LEGO

The sound of dumping LEGOS on a table is a familiar sound in homes across the midstate.

Bain Meloy is 14 years old, and has quite an attachment to that specific toy.

“I can never have enough LEGOS,” said Meloy.

His Hummelstown bedroom has completed sets, and parts. Thousands and thousands of bricks on bins, and thousands more sorted by color.

When he was 10 years old, he wrote to LEGO headquarters in Denmark. It wrote back, and his mom still has the letter.

“If you’re interested in becoming a designer, the best thing to do is play with LEGO sets as much as you can. Try making something as realistic as possible,” said Bain’s Mother.

Bain took those words to heart, and here’s the proof.

“This is 9 -feet by 5-feet ,it probably goes three-feet-tall from wind turbines. There’s a model train that goes the whole way through,” said Meloy.

This is a 56,000-piece city with lots of tiny details, but no directions to follow.

“This is the fire hall, and the fire truck coming out of it lights up,” said Meloy.

Mike Fink is a family friend whose client, a cybersecurity firm, wanted a large LEGO exhibit to put in its lobby.

“The client basically asked for a city that would have a nuclear power plant, a chemical plant, any kind of utilities in a city,” said Fink.

Bain put 200 hours into the project, and it is his town, with fun touches like Homer Simpson.

“He is in the nuclear power plant eating a donut and a cup of coffee,” said Meloy.

“I have Hulk Hogan fighting a wrestler. I have Donald Trump down here with an eagle holding the New York Times and a 100 dollar bill,” said Bain.

Bain says his favorite part was working with his dad, who liked seeing Bain grow as much as that city.

I thought it was nice to see him develop into his own little project manager,” said Bain’s Dad.

While this project wasn’t exactly a snap, giving it to a teenager was the perfect fit.

Bain wouldn’t tell us exactly what he got paid for the project, but did tell us he spent some of it on this LEGO Millennium Falcon which he promptly assembled. He also assembled this for us, but we have been working on his story for so long, we have since changed logos. Nonetheless, we thank you, Bain.