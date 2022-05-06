CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Construction can be noisy, so a Midstate builder has invested in volume and exhaust control to reduce both the noise and pollution levels.

GMG Management is building the new Bramble West apartment community in Hampden Township and has purchased the electric utility van for the maintenance employees.

The site supervisor says the van cost about as much as a gas-powered one and is what reduces both the noise and pollution for tenants, neighbors, and employees.

“There’s no idling, there’s no exhaust or fumes coming off the vehicle. It’s very quiet and very speedy. I’ve driven the vehicles versus a V6-powered Transit of a near same year and it’s as quick, if not quicker, than those,” said William Shuey, with GMG Management.

GMG also uses golf carts on its properties, but they are limited to good weather.