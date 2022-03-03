CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — An international business with a warehouse in the Midstate is collecting donations to send to people still inside Ukraine.

“Baby products is a huge request right now,” Teknika Strapping Systems warehouse manager Zachary Epple said. “Diapers, feminine products, toothbrushes, baby formula.”

Donations at the warehouse in Upper Allen Township are starting to pile up.

“We have some pasta and stuff too,” Epple said.

These donations are headed for Ukraine, where the company has personal ties. Teknika also has a warehouse in Kharkiv, one of the cities hit hardest by the Russian invasion.

“We all have coworkers that are currently over there now,” Epple said. “They have family members, friends that are still in the battle, fighting currently.”

The company headquarters are in California, but Epple said some supplies they need most are easier to get in the colder Pennsylvania climate.

“Things that we really need are thermal underwear, warm socks, gloves, coats,” he said.

Epple said these donations are going not to refugees, but to Ukrainian citizens still in their home country.

“We have a facility in Poland, we have 15 trucks that have access through the green zone directly to Lviv, Ukraine,” he said.

The company is targeting women and children in shelters, but that is not all.

“We are requesting supplies for the folks that are fighting as well,” Epple said.

Donations will ship out every Friday to be packed and consolidated at company headquarters. Epple said this is the least they can do for their coworkers and friends facing a war.

“We’re very fortunate, we don’t have to deal with this issue, so we can put in a little extra time, help these folks where we can, how we can,” he said.

People who want to donate can drop off supplies at 5065 Ritter Rd, Suite 106 in Mechanicsburg. The warehouse is open Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Epple said anyone with questions can contact him at 814-931-5837.

For people who are not in Pennsylvania, Teknika has created an Amazon wish list so people can ship items directly to company headquarters. To view that list, click here.

Here is a more comprehensive list of the items Teknika said Ukrainians need most: