Midstate counties receive funding to connect schools and students with Pa. businesses

MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — More than $3 million will go towards funding workforce development organizations across Pennsylvania to connect businesses with school districts and students. The goal? To better prepare students for “the ever-changing workforce.” Multiple counties across the Midstate will receive funding.

“The pandemic changed every aspect of our lives, including how we educate our students and prepare them to join Pennsylvania’s workforce,” said Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier. “These BEP grants play a vital role in helping students gain the skills to eventually meet the needs of employers across the commonwealth.”

The funding will create opportunities for students to experience oft0skills development, internships, workplace shadowing, and career mentoring.

Midstate Counties receiving funding include:

Lancaster County Workforce Development Board – $150,000

“The objective is to expand Career Ready Lancaster! and to support activities identified in the three-year strategic plan of CRL. These activities focus on the three areas of work-based learning, outreach and equity.”

Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lebanon, Perry, York – $150,000

“Through a dedicated regional school district liaison, the business services and partnerships established through SCPA Works Engage! Program and PA CareerLink business services will be leveraged for enhanced connection with key school district personnel to promote student connection to industry.”

For more information, visit the department’s website by clicking here.