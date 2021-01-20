Midstate couple opens AirBnB in Dauphin County

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate husband and wife opened an AirBnB over the weekend.

It’s located in Hummelstown, about five minutes from Hersheypark.

The new AirBnB location has three levels that can accommodate two parties.

The local couple plans to renovate the first floor to allow for more guests, and hope to eventually buy more property around the area in the future.

“There’s a lot of places around here that I’ve seen that I could see where a little bit more upkeep and a little more renovation [is needed], and they’d be diamonds in the rough here,” said Josh Suggs, who opened the Hummelstown AirBnB with his wife.

The husband-wife duo also has a salon and spa on the property that opened in 2019.