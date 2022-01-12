Midstate couple opens their garage as a community closet for families in need

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate couple is helping families in need stay warm during the cold months ahead. They recently created a community clothing closet and have already helped nearly 100 families.

The couple hosting this project says they’re happy to see this vision come to life.

Drivers passing the corner of Blanchard and Highland avenues in Chambersburg can find big red letters that read “come in,” which can mean so much to families who have absolutely nothing.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

“It’s awesome to see the community come together,” Kathy McCrae said. To make sure those who are in need are taken care of, Kathy McCrae and her husband John have turned their garage into a huge closet that is open to the community. All items are free — no questions asked.

“Whoever needs clothes, we don’t ask names, we don’t ask anything. You just come in the door, you get two or three bags, one for children, the other to help you out with other things, and take what you need,” McCrae said.

Little Daisy’s Closet, named after the family’s dog, is filled with hats, jeans, and jackets for all ages.

“This basically is a full-time job for us,” McCrae said. Yet the couple hopes to expand in the future to help more families.

“You know it’s just very rewarding to see that we can help so many people,” McCrae said. It’s tough work, but it’s all worth it for those who need the help.

“This is God’s work, this is what he laid on our hearts. It is overwhelming, but you have to be faithful, and this is God’s work,” McCrae said.

The McCraes say volunteers would be a huge help and are greatly needed. If you would like to donate items, learn more here.