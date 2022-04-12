DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — State Police continue to investigate Monday’s deadly crash on the side of I-81 as a Move Over Law violation. PennDOT and police are urging drivers to slow down in construction zones and follow the Move Over Law around emergency vehicles.

Safe driving is crucial around this time of year because many construction crews will be working on the side of the road. Staying aware behind the wheel can help prevent an accident and save a life.

“Pay attention to the signs, we do let you know ahead of time for a work zone that you’re coming into a work zone, so the biggest thing is to pay attention,” PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler said.

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up!

Drivers must follow the Move Over Law, as well. The law states that vehicles approaching an emergency area must move over a lane further away from the emergency vehicles.

“You are to slow down and to move over to the next lane, basically give them space to work. They don’t have an office like we do, their office is the side of the road, and unfortunately, it is a very dangerous office to have,” Trooper Megan Ammerman said.

“Since that law was changed on April 27, 2021, there was already over 2,600 citations given out,” Doni Lee Spiegel with AAA Central Penn said.

Workers with AAA say as construction crews take care of the roadway, drivers must look out and take care of them. “Literally their lives are on our shoulders as a driver,” Spiegel said.

“It’s just not you on the road, it’s millions of other people, too,” Ammerman said.

Careless and distracted driving can lead to deadly consequences. “It’s really sad to see the death toll go up on the side of Pennsylvania roadways,” Spiegel said.

“It’s somebody’s family member, you know, and while you’re thinking of where you have to go and what you have to be doing, that’s somebody’s family member or friend who is standing on the side of the road just trying to their job,” Schreffler said.

State Police say a violation of the Move Over Law can include penalties and fines starting at $500.

As for the fatal crash on I-81, State Police say charges are still under investigation.