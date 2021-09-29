Midstate eateries and dives are feeling the strain of the supply chain

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The pandemic is leaving its mark on businesses across the country, and restaurants are among the hardest hit. It’s no longer just trying to keep employees on the schedule. It’s a massive supply chain problem, and Midstate eateries are feeling the strain.

Konstantine Pappas, the owner of Rookies Sports Bar and Grille in Harrisburg, said he cannot be sure the same brand of items he orders one week will be available the next.

Sandi Bake, a server at Underdogs Sports Bar in Harrisburg, said she can also relate about a similar popular dive dish: chicken wings. The football fan favorite is becoming more expensive by the week.

“A dozen wings at what the price is right now, we should be charging $29….for 12 wings,” Pappas said.

Underdogs can no longer host its $0.50 wing Mondays. The restaurant is now charging $0.85 cents.

It is a problem both owners say they blame on the pandemic, so they are hanging on and doing what they can for customers.