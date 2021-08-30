Midstate electric workers helping to restore power in Louisiana

(WHTM) — Some Midstate utility workers are already in Louisiana, helping rebuild the power system after Hurricane Ida.

They went down to Knoxville, Tennesee over the weekend to get ready to deploy after the storm. A total of about a hundred people from Met-Ed, West Penn, and Penelec are helping. A spokesman for their parent company says that’ll still have plenty of folks here for when we get the storm. And helping is how we get help.

“They come up and help us in ice storms and snowstorms and nor’easters and sometimes when we have our hurricanes. We help them,” Met-Ed Spokesman, Todd Meyers said.

He also says no power company here or anywhere has nearly enough of its own workers to handle a catastrophe like what Louisiana is facing.