Midstate families gather to honor lives killed by impaired drivers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There were 293 fatal crashes that were alcohol-related in 2020 on Pennsylvania roadways.

A victim’s “Remembrance Ceremony” was held to honor those who died due to impaired driving. The ceremony was held at the DUI Association building on Front Street.

In 2021, 65 new names will be added to the memorial garden. Families who were affected say it’s a challenge to participate because it’s so close to the holidays.

Names of victims were read out loud to the community to honor their lives who were taken due to impaired driving. At the ceremony, a Christmas tree was lit and covered with names in red ribbon representing those killed from across the State of Pa.

Cathy Quigley lost her son Kyle in February of 2015 in New Cumberland.

“When you lose a child, it’s very difficult but I feel it’s more difficult around Christmas time,” Quigley said.

Cathy says Kyle was in the United States Army and a leader. He was 30 years old.

Yet, Cathy was not the only one suffering. Maria Schultz says her son “Petie” was a hard worker and loved by so many. She says it’s hard to talk about the night she lost her son back in 2005. However, seeing his name in the memorial garden makes her feel better. Schultz says she stills talks to him.

“I can’t wait to meet you again, and we’re going to be hugging, we are because we were close and we’re still close it doesn’t end our relationship that doesn’t I’m forever his mother and he’s forever my son,” Schultz said.

Parents of these victims say it’s heartbreaking to lose a child to impaired driving and folks should always think smart before getting behind the wheel.

“Everyone wants to celebrate of course always have a plan because life is precious,” Quigley said.