Midstate family reacts to Pa. Department of State mistake, Boockvar resignation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fortney sisters have been on the front lines, fighting against the statute of limitations that protects sex abusers from being sued by their victims.

They were abused as children, and they say the Department of State’s failure to notify the public of the constitutional amendment is heartbreaking.

Patty Fortney Young was shocked when she heard the news.

“I could not believe that it was an oversight, ” Fortney Young said. “How am I supposed to explain that to my parents and my children.”

Carolyn Fortney says this is a setback that could last a couple of years, but they have to keep fighting.

“This is not about us anymore,” Fortney said. “They teach our children in schools and at daycare, they live next to us, and the only way to protect our children is to get this done as soon as possible.”

The Fortney’s attorney, Ben Andreozzi, has received several calls from survivors, asking if they have a claim against the state.

“The unfortunate reality is that they don’t,” Andreozzi said. “There are numerous defenses the state would be able to raise, in essence, they have been victimized once again.”

The Fortneys said they spoke with Governor Wolf on Tuesday.

They say he promised to sign anything that comes across his desk that will allow victims to take civil action against their abusers.