Midstate last-minute Christmas shoppers staying safe during pandemic

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — With COVID cases rising in Dauphin County, Christmas gatherings might not be the same for many families across the Midstate.

Last-minute Christmas shoppers are trying to stay safe while getting items they need. With Christmas just a couple of days away the following week is an extremely busy period for many retail shops.

At the Tanger Outlets in Hershey, cars filled the parking lot along with much foot traffic of last-minute shoppers with bags in hand but trying to guard themselves fully, from the deadly COVID-19 virus.

“I don’t wanna get sick and I don’t want any other person to get sick, so I’m thinking about myself and others around me as well,” Ladun Omojokun said.

Some shoppers say with their families, it is extremely important to stay safe while doing their last-minute shopping.

“Continuing life as it is and not let it affect us,” Calei Jones said.

But they’re are also longing for a sense of normalcy especially for the Christmas holiday.

“For us, yes, and our rule is that we don’t talk about COVID about the dinner table,” Jones said.

However, for ICU nurses Bethany and Quinn Luckenbill, the couple says Christmas family gatherings during the pandemic are going to be small.

“I say so, set an example for everybody hopefully they can follow suit and try to keep everybody safe,” Quinn Luckenbill said.

Yet, encourage others to look out for each other.

“Stay safe remember to wash your hands mask up and don’t take any unnecessary risks,” Omojokun said.

Shoppers say taking advantage of online shopping was a big help to take care of gifts while staying home.