SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate man has been charged for the death of his two-month-old son.

On March 11, Fonte Dupree Carrier was charged with criminal homicide and endangering welfare of children after an investigation into the death of his two-month-old son.

On Tuesday, April 5, Carrier was arraigned on the charges while currently incarcerated at the Houtzdale State Correctional Institution. Carrier was denied bail.