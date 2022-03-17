(WHTM) — A Midstate man is trying to help family members who’ve escaped from Ukraine get to the U.S.

It took several days to get out and while they’re no longer in Ukraine, it will still be a struggle both financially and culturally to leave the only home they’ve known.

“She said it’s very, very hard. She’s keeping it together during the day but she’s crying in the pillows so nobody can see during the night,” said Irina Mendelzon.

Mendelzon lives in the Baltimore, Maryland area. Her sister Svatlana is now safe in Germany with five other family members after fleeing Ukraine.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

“They had to leave everything behind. All three men had to stay. Two of them fight, joined the Army. One just do whatever they can do,” Mendelzon said.

They left Dnipro in Eastern Ukraine on March 8 and it took four days and five different trains to get to Luneburg, Germany.

“24 hours after they left, that’s when the bombing started in their city,” Andries said.

Richard Andries, who lives in Camp Hill, isn’t blood-related, but his daughter married into the family.

“We became very, very, extremely close. We are one,” Andries said.

Now he’s doing his part to help get the extended family to the U.S.

“They recently made a decision that if they could they would immigrate to the US but the process of that is yet to be determined,” Andries said.

“Somebody for free put them in a hotel for two weeks. They don’t even know who it is. But they’re like you can stay there but two weeks pass, we don’t know where they’re gonna go,” Mendelzon said.

Andries is trying to find an immigration lawyer to help start the process of getting them to the U.S.

“If they can see we are working very hard to get them here, they will at least have some hope that they can come,” Andries said.

Mendelzon’s sister Svatlana just wants one thing.

“She’s dreaming to reunite the family. She just wants to be with my boys. She wants her nephews and nieces be together in the situation as one family. That’s all she dreams about.”

It’s going to be expensive to get everyone to the u-s and settled, so Mendelzon did start a GoFundMe called “Help Bring Our Ukrainian Family Home to the US.”