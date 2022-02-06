Midstate man recovering after being run over by customer at job

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate man is still in the ICU days after being run over by a truck at work.

24-year-old Cory Lightfoot had just returned to work as an environmental enforcement officer at the Dauphin County Recycling Center, after returning from his second deployment with the United States Army.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

On Feb. 3, he was at work when a customer tried to drop off items that were not allowed. When employees said the customer had to fill out an application to be cited, the customer got back in her car and tried to drive off.

Lightfoot tried to close the gate, but the customer hit him and ran over him. He suffered serious injuries to his pelvis and his ribs. His family said they are glad he is alive.

“We’re grateful that we have him, you know, whatever shape he comes out in, we’re happy we have him and we will get through whatever we have to.” Cory’s mom, Stephanie Lightfoot said.

abc27 was able to confirm through the District Attorney’s office and court documents that the woman who hit Lightfoot is Charlynn Robinson. She has been charged with two felony counts of Aggravated Assault and a misdemeanor count of Recklessly Endangering Another Person.