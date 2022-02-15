Midstate man sentenced for producing, possessing child pornography

Local

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Damion Gress, 25, was sentenced to 17.5 years imprisonment for producing and possessing child pornography.

According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, Gress pleaded guilty to persuading and using a minor to produce images of child pornography between August 2015 and October 2016. Gress also produced images of child pornography in July 2016 involving a second victim.

Prosecutors say Gress, a Franklin County resident, also received images of child pornography and possessed thousands of images of child pornography on August 12, 2019.

Judge Wilson also ordered Gress to 10 years post-release supervision and $54,000 in restitution to his victims.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigations and Pennsylvania State Police.

