Midstate mechanic wins championship in auto technician competition

(WHTM) — Logan Brown of Lebanon has been working on automobiles since he was a teenager. Now, makes his living as an auto technician at Cisney’s diagnostics in Cleona.

Back in December 2021, Logan competed at the United States Auto Technician national championships in Nashville. The two-day competition had three different tests for the participants.

Logan who competed in the professional division beat out 31 other technicians to claim the title of national champion along with a cash prize of $40,000.

Photojournalist Anthony Durso talked with Brown about the championship and what he thought of the experience.