Midstate medical real estate company creates fund to assist COVID-19 victims

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Derry Township-based health care real estate advisory firm is committing 10% of its revenue to help those who tested positive for COVID-19.

CEO Erik Gainor says he started Zeustra’s COVID-19 Response Fund to help the community.

“We are offering up to $1,000 per person in need, but that could change depending on the circumstances,” Gainor said in a release. “It’s important for those of us in the business community who are able to offer assistance at this unprecedented and challenging time to do so.”

Gainor says he understands how having to stay in quarantine or take time away from work can be emotionally and financially devastating.

He and his company’s fund were recently featured in American Spectator by PennLive columnist Jeff Lord, alongside My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell and Apple CEO Tim Cooke on how local and national business leaders are responding to help fight the crisis.

If you or someone in your family has tested positive for COVID-19 and needs financial assistance, please email COVID-19@Zeustra.com

Each request will be evaluated on a case by case basis.