Midstate native takes family business to ABC’s Shark Tank

(WHTM) — A Midstate native and his family are hoping to take their small business to new heights. They’re used to taking risks, and now they’re about to dive into the deep end with some sharks.

Kam Johnson’s business is buzzing.

“We’ve got a beekeeping and honey-producing business,” he said.

But, it wasn’t always a passion project for the Central Dauphin High School and Millersville University grad. It started a few years ago when his young son, Zach, was really sick suffering from asthma and allergies. He was in the hospital a lot.

“They’re giving him lots of medicine and steroids and we didn’t want to keep giving him unnatural products, artificial products so we read up on raw honey,” Johnson said.

He and his wife Summer started buying it. Then they — along with daughter Zoe — started making it. For Zach, it worked miracles.

“I just had a tablespoon every night straight from the backyard and it just healed me right up,” Zach said.

The Johnsons knew they had something special.

“We had all this excess honey and we started giving it away,” Summer said, “We said let’s teach them about business. Let’s start a little honey business and have them sell it on weekends with me. And it blew up, it just took off!”

Zach And Zoe Sweet Bee Farm was born.

People couldn’t get enough of their special honey. In just a couple of years, the business really grew. They have customers all across the country. Last year, the ultimate stamp of approval: a spot on Oprah’s list of favorite things. Now, they’re looking to take their business to the next level.

The entire family is jumping into the Shark Tank. Face to face with Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, and even Mr. Wonderful himself.

“They call it the Shark Tank for a reason, they don’t mess around,” Kam said, “We’re still recovering!”

It’s a grueling process. Seven months of homework, preparation, and practice.

“I felt like the past seven months had been leading up to that moment,” Zach said, “It was suspenseful but at the same time I felt yeah you can’t mess this up now, this is it. I felt the need to succeed to overcome the pressure and nervousness of it all. It was a big moment.”

Did they get what they wanted? Tune in to Shark Tank to find out. Watch Friday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. on abc27.