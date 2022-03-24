(WHTM) — Ukrainian refugees could soon be on their way to the Midstate after the Biden Administration announced the U.S. will accept 100,000 refugees.

The International Service Center, a Midstate resettlement agency said it’s too early to tell how many refugees could end up in Central Pennsylvania but preparations are underway.

Executive Director Phuong Truong says it will likely be three to six months before any refugees arrive. The ISC’s first priority is finding housing and providing basic needs like food and clothing. They’ll also offer job services and help with learning English. The agency has had recent experience resettling over 30 Afghan refugee families. But Truong also says he wants more time to prepare for this group of refugees.

“I hope it will be better than the last, the previous group because the Afghan people coming in, we had hardly any time to get ready. Because we were notified maybe five hours before,”

Truong also said that it takes at least a couple of months to really prepare to resettle refugees and that coordination at the national level is essential to give him and his colleagues enough time.