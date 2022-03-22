CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Tons of donations to help people in Ukraine continue making their way to the Teknika Strapping Systems warehouse in Cumberland County.

Workers are overloaded with supplies and need help sorting items.

Workers say this is a good problem to have but in order to make sure things get done in a timely manner and shipped to Ukraine, volunteers are needed.

From toothbrushes, first aid, and bedding, workers with Mission Central in Mechanicsburg have partnered with Teknika Strapping Systems with boxes of supplies but to get them to Ukraine volunteers must step in and help.

“Tremendously important, we are a very big warehouse we only have 5 full-time staff members so having the ability to have volunteers here that just really just help us sort and get them in the correct categories is essential,” Executive director Hope Harrison said.

Harrison says anyone is welcome to step in and help.

“It doesn’t matter, we have work for all different kinds our biggest need right now is people who can stand and do work in the warehouse here so that’s our biggest need,” Harrison said.

Supplies at the Teknika warehouse have grown so much that several huge boxes could be found in the parking lot.

Volunteer Debbie Littleton says helping hands can make a big difference and help so many lives in Ukraine. But they can’t do it alone.

“Many people want to do something and this is one way that you can help the Ukrainian people,” Littleton said.

John Strine from York and his wife decided to volunteer and get as much work done as possible.

Strine says he wants to help make a difference.

“You do what you can, you feel so helpless for those people so you do what you can,” Strine said.

“We see this tremendous need in Ukraine and our goal is to get those items to the people that need them,” Harrison said.

You can stop at the warehouse at 5065 Ritter Rd, Suite 106 Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County.