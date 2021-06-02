Midstate Pa. unemployment rates decline significantly

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Unemployment throughout Midstate Pennsylvania declined by nearly a full point in April, according to new data released Wednesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and analyzed by abc27 News.

The improvement marks a reversal from earlier in 2021, when local gains had stagnated.

Here are the new unemployment rates for “metropolitan statistical areas,” as defined by the U.S. Census, within Midstate Pa. for April 2021, the latest period available:

Area April 2021 March 2021 (last month) April 2020 (last year) Harrisburg-Carlisle 5.2% 6.1% 13.6% Lancaster 4.7% 5.5% 14.9% York-Hanover 5.1% 6.0% 15.6% Lebanon 5.4% 6.3% 14.4% Gettysburg 4.1% 4.8% 15.3% Chambersburg-Waynesboro 5.0% 5.8% 13.1% PENNSYLVANIA 6.1% 7.3% 16.2% U.S. 6.0% 6.1% 14.7% Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

Pennsylvania’s statewide unemployment rate declined by more (1.2 points) in April than Midstate areas, which declined between 0.7 percent and 0.9 percent. However, all six areas of the Midstate had lower unemployment than the state, continuing a trend that has persisted throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. rate is seasonally adjusted, whereas the metro area and state rates are not, meaning they are not fully comparable. Additionally, rates can be revised later due to new data.