Midstate parade brings a sense of normalcy for area families during COVID pandemic

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Many Halloween events were canceled last Oct. because of the global pandemic but many families share what a difference a year makes.

East Pennsboro Township held its Halloween parade and everyone was ready to have fun while not forgetting COVID precautions.

“Normally people come out anyway for these things but already just getting here seems like there’s a lot more people already,” Ross Miller said.

At any Halloween parade, it may be exciting looking at all the different costumes, decorations, and floats. However, being in large crowds led many to take precautions to stay safe from the coronavirus.

10-year-old Sofia wore her mask and says her last Halloween was much different.

“It was pretty sad, it also was a rainy day on the original Halloween which kinda was terrible but I didn’t go out, I just celebrated at home with my mom,” Sofia Fodleman said.

Her mother Susan says this is the families sixth year coming to the parade but that didn’t happen last year.

“We just stayed at home. We didn’t trick or treat we didn’t go out for the parades we didn’t do anything,” Susan Mayhew said.

Families say seeing the community come together is a step closer to normalcy.

“Oh it’s great, you wouldn’t even know that we’re still dealing with the effects of a pandemic you know obviously we feel safe and I feel like everyone’s coming together and having a good time,” Catherine Azeles said.

Families we spoke to also say getting together with the community was fun but it’s still important to remember the pandemic isn’t over yet.