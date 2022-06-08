HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There are many dangers when leaving a child or pet in a car unattended and consequences can lead to an abduction or even a fatal outcome.

Law enforcement agencies are warning parents and caregivers to stay alert and watch their surroundings.

After the York County Amber Alert many wonders if the mother of the toddler will be charged after leaving her child in the car.

However, Springettsbury Township Police say that is still under investigation, but the situation could have all been avoided.

“You would think that we would not need to tell you to remember that your child or your pet is in the back seat of the car,” PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler said.

27-year-old Maria McKenzie is still at large after stealing a car that was left running at a Royal Farms gas station convenience store parking lot in York County, with a toddler in the back seat.

Workers with PennDOT say there are dangers when leaving your pets or child in the car without your supervision.

PennDOT officials say some helpful tips, are to leave your wallet, cell phone, or even important bags in your back seat.

“There are car seats now out there that will remind you when you turn the car off there is somebody in there are apps that can let you know that check your back seat so just a good thing to know every time you get out of your car, just do a visual check,” Schreffler said.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo says don’t leave your child in the car.

“It’s also unlawful to leave a child in a car unattended whether if it’s running or not if it endangers their health and safety,” Chardo said.

Chardo says every situation is different but consequences could lead to felony charges.

“And you know some of the times that we’ve seen prosecutions really it’s dictated by what the parent is doing and the purpose for leaving the child in the car,” Chardo said.

On a hot day if you see a child or pet in a car by themselves you must report it right away.

“You may look at a number and say maybe 23 children die nationwide within a year and you go that’s a really low number what if that was your child what if that was your grandchild what if that’s someone you know that number becomes extremely significant,” Chardo said.