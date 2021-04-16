Midstate parking app concludes investigation after cybersecurity attack

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In March, a national parking app became vulnerable to a cybersecurity incident, which launched an investigation to address the incident and to ensure there was not a breach in drivers’ information.

ParkMobile, a parking app used in Harrisburg, Lancaster and York, determined that no credit card information and no data related to parking transaction history was accessed in their investigation of third-party vulnerability.

However, ParkMobile did discover that basic information was accessed in the cybersecurity incident. Specifically, license plate numbers, email addressed, vehicle nicknames and phone numbers were at risk if provided by the driver.

“In a small percentage of cases, mailing addresses were also affected,” ParkMobile said in a release.

According to ParkMobile, while encrypted passwords were acquired, the specific encryption keys needed to access them were not.

It is important to note that ParkMobile does not require social security numbers, driver’s license numbers and date of birth when using the parking app.

ParkMobile also reminds its users that law enforcement has been notified.

As an added precaution, users can change their password in the “Settings” section of the ParkMobile app or on the web by clicking this link.

If users need help changing their password, click here to get step-by-step instructions.