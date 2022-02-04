Midstate police investigate two burglaries reported on same night, asks for public’s help

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Middlesex Township Police continue to investigate a burglary of an occupied resident on North Middlesex Road that took place on Jan. 28, 2022.

Surveillance video shows a stolen box truck belonging to a storage facility in Harrisburg and a dark colored Honda Accord enter the residence’s parking lot and leave within the same hour.

The attached garage of the residence was the target for the burglary. Two red 2022 Honda dirt bikes were taken stolen from the garage.

A similar burglary is being investigated by the Swatara Township Police that also took place on Jan. 28.

Anyone with information on the incidents, contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS or online at their website by clicking here. Callers with information that leads to an arrest or the solving of the crime could be eligible for a cash reward.