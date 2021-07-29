Midstate police leaders unite for community walk meant to build trust with law enforcement

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Midstate police departments are uniting with a common goal. The leaders of the police departments of York, Harrisburg, and Carlisle all went on a walk together on Thursday night.

York Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow has been leading community walks for months. The goal is to connect with people in local neighborhoods and help build trust between those people and law enforcement.

“We’re daring to be a little different, do different things, try different things and connect with people in a different way,” Muldrow said.

On Thursday night Harrisburg Police Commissioner Thomas Carter and Carlisle Police Chief Taro Landis joined Muldrow on his walk around a York neighborhood.

“We all have issues in our respective cities. So we want to get out here and support each other so we can change the narrative,” Carter said.

The leaders are dedicated to trying new methods of improving relationships.

“We also have a motto. You take your job so seriously but not yourself. We’ve gotta still be the human aspect of who we are,” Landis said.

They believe that connection can help them solve and prevent crime by building trust.

“We’re out there being open to hear what the problems are, hear what the concerns are. Not ducking anything, standing up, standing tall. It has really meant a lot to people,” Muldrow said.

For the three men of color, the representation matters too.

“This is a broken stereotype standing in front of you today,” Muldrow said. “Another little boy or little girl that’s growing up in an urban environment that’s going to see law enforcement in a different way.”

They want to see others follow in their footsteps.

“Hopefully while we’re doing this we can get surrounding police chiefs to join us because we’re all experiencing the same problem right now,” Carter said.

“We can’t fix everything, but we can sure talk about it,” Landis said.

The three leaders say they’re planning to do similar walks in Harrisburg and Carlisle too, so they can bring that same support and connection across the Midstate.