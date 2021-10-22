Midstate post offices holding job fairs which may help with mail delays

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Midstate residents have been experiencing mail delays recently, and now they can earn some money while being part of a potential solution.

Staffing shortages are contributing to issues with timely mail delivery, so USPS is holding job fairs at post offices around Central Pennsylvania to recruit additional workers.

Positions pay up to $19 an hour.

Here is a list of the upcoming post office job fairs in the area:

Saturday, Oct. 23: Harrisburg Post Office, 1425 Crooked Hill Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17107

Monday, Oct. 25: Lebanon Post Office, 101 S. 8 St., Lebanon, PA 17042

Tuesday, Oct. 26: York Post Office, 3435 Concord Rd., York, PA 17402

Wednesday, Oct. 27: Carlisle Post Office, 66 W. Louther St., Carlisle, PA 17013

Thursday, Oct. 28: Chambersburg Post Office, 308 Lincoln Way E., Chambersburg, PA 17201

Friday, Oct. 29: Lancaster Post Office, 1400 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601