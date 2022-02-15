Midstate school district joins the optional mask mandate trend

Camp Hill School District Families,

The Camp Hill School Board of Directors voted last night for Hoover Elementary School and Eisenhower Elementary School to transition to a mask optional status starting next week, Tuesday, February 22, 2022. This will remain in effect for both elementary buildings going forward unless the School Board votes otherwise based on a high level of new active COVID cases.



The board also voted for Camp Hill MS/HS to transition to mask optional status when the 7-day active case count is less than or equal to 1% of the total building population. The 7-day active case count will be assessed each Friday. Starting with this Friday afternoon, February 18, 2022, the MS/HS updated 7-day active case count, and the associated masking status for the following week, will then be communicated to parents, students, and staff. Should the 1% threshold be met for the MS/HS, and the communication indicate a mask optional status for the following week, the MS/HS will remain mask optional until the 7-day active case count exceeds 2% on the Friday assessment day. At which time, the communications will be sent out to parents, students and staff stating that the MS/HS will transition back to mandatory masking for the following week.

The 7-day active case count for the MS/HS, as reported at the Board meeting last night, is available here.

The School Board approved Health and Safety Plan resolution of February 14, 2022, that is summarized above, is posted on the District website.

Building specific Health and Safety protocols will be modified accordingly.