Midstate school districts favored traditional snow day over virtual learning for Friday

(WHTM) — From Chambersburg to Lancaster, most school districts opted for a traditional snow day on Monday.

Most places saw anywhere from two to five inches of snow which was enough to plow but not enough to cause major traffic issues. It left local school districts with an interesting dilemma, go with a good old-fashioned snow day, or move learning virtually? The virtual option does come with a catch as districts can only do it because of snow five times. The School District of Lancaster didn’t consider that this time around.

“We would be more looking at that for a huge storm that knocks out city streets for several days where maybe day three then we would start to look at flexible instructional time otherwise we’re just looking at regular snow days this year,” Spokesperson Adam Aurand said.

They say they won’t use any of the flexible instruction days until at least they used their snow make-up days on their calendar.